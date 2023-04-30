Man from Downing injured in single-vehicle rollover crash; arrested and accused of DWI

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Highway Patrol reports a Downing man sustained minor injuries when the car he drove overturned one and a half miles north of Greentop on Friday night, April 28th. The man was later arrested.

An ambulance transported 24-year-old Colton Cuculich to Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville.

The car traveled north on Highway 63 before running off the right side, overturning, and striking a signpost.

The Patrol arrested Cuculich and accused him of driving while intoxicated as a prior offender and careless and imprudent driving involving an accident. He was released by the patrol for medical treatment.

The vehicle was totaled the report indicates he did not wear a seat belt.

The Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene of the crash.

