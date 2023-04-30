Audio: North Central Missouri College Foundation begins new fundraising campaign

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The North Central Missouri College Foundation has started a new fundraising campaign for the college.

President Doctor Lenny Klaver says the college has a two-pronged focus on fundraising through the Foundation, the campaign consultant, and volunteers working with them.

He notes there is still a gap to fill in Savannah.

NCMC also plans to build a new student center in Trenton on the lot south of Geyer Hall. Klaver says the new student center will be different than the current Alexander Student Center.

He reports the new student center would include the bookstore and campus store, a dining area, and a kitchen.

Klaver comments the new student center started out being planned as a single-story building, but the college found out there was a nine-foot drop from one corner to another. It is now planned for the student center to have a partial second floor, and that floor will be a lower level.

The college recently purchased buildings in the 1100 block of Main Street in Trenton. Klaver reports there is a two-fold purpose for that block for the student center.

NCMC will hold a campaign kickoff event in Trenton on May 10th. Klaver says the college will announce the name of the student center, and there will be special guests.

The new student center may be done by 2025, which is the college’s 100th anniversary.

Klaver notes his goal has been to grow admission and keep enrollment strong and steady. He says the college has been able to do that and serve more of the region. That is because of expansion and the number of programs that have been “tweaked” or created new are those that meet the market for career and technical education and transfer programs.

Related