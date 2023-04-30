Chillicothe Fire Department responds to Polk Street address

Local News April 30, 2023 Jennifer Thies
Vehicle Fire news graphic
Share
Share
Pin
Tweet
Share
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

The Chillicothe Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire on Friday night, April 28th.

Upon arrival at 1717 Polk Street, firefighters found a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado on fire with flames in the back seat and the truck bed. Crews pulled a 150-foot handline and applied water, which took approximately 250 gallons to extinguish the fire.

The owner, identified as Aaron Prather, said the truck had not been driven in a day, and he had liability insurance on the vehicle.

The Chillicothe Police Department reported the fire may have started due to electrical wiring.

The Chillicothe Fire Department was on the scene for approximately 30 minutes.

Post Views: 232
Share
Share
Pin
Tweet
Share
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

Sharing

Jennifer Thies

https://www.kttn.com/

Jennifer’s interest in radio began at a young age. She started as a news reporter at KTTN in January 2017, but previously worked almost a year and a half as an on-air announcer and with news at the NPR affiliate KXCV/KRNW, which serves Northwest Missouri. Jennifer was born and raised in St. Joseph, Missouri. She received a Bachelor of Science in Mass Media: Broadcast Production with an Emphasis in Audio Production from Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.