Chillicothe Fire Department responds to Polk Street address

The Chillicothe Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire on Friday night, April 28th.

Upon arrival at 1717 Polk Street, firefighters found a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado on fire with flames in the back seat and the truck bed. Crews pulled a 150-foot handline and applied water, which took approximately 250 gallons to extinguish the fire.

The owner, identified as Aaron Prather, said the truck had not been driven in a day, and he had liability insurance on the vehicle.

The Chillicothe Police Department reported the fire may have started due to electrical wiring.

The Chillicothe Fire Department was on the scene for approximately 30 minutes.

