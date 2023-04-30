Macon County man life-flighted to Columbia after crashing on Highway 63

Local News April 30, 2023April 30, 2023 Jennifer Thies
Life Flight Helicopter
A Macon County resident was hurt Saturday afternoon in the collision of a pickup truck and a sports utility vehicle.

The driver of the SUV, Forty-six-year old Jamie Kirkpatrick of Atlanta, Missouri was flown by medical helicopter to University Hospital in Columbia with moderate injuries. The driver of the pickup, 69-year-old Robert Pippen of Laplata, was not reported hurt.

The accident happened one mile north of Atlanta on Highway 63 at Route J as the eastbound pickup failed to yield and was hit by the southbound SUV

Both vehicles were demolished and neither person was wearing a seat belt.

Jennifer Thies

Jennifer Thies

