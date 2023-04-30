Woman from Greentop injured in motorcycle crash on Highway 63

Local News April 30, 2023April 30, 2023 Jennifer Thies
Motorcycle Crash News Graphic
The Highway Patrol reports a Greentop woman sustained minor injuries when the motorcycle she drove slid across the road in Maries County on Friday afternoon, April 28th.

Sixty-one-year-old Diana Shields was to be taken to the University Hospital in Columbia.

The motorcycle traveled north on Highway 63 before it started sliding across the center of the road less than a mile south of County Road 325. The vehicle ran off the left side of the road and came to a stop on the side of the road with minor damage.

The Patrol notes Shields wore safety equipment.

