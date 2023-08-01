Man and woman involved with shooting incident in Chillicothe charged with multiple felonies

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Livingston County Prosecuting Attorney Adam Warren reports that no charges will be filed against a Chillicothe Police officer after an officer-involved shooting last week, which involved no injuries.

In a written statement released on July 31st, Warren states that he believes the use of force by K-9 Detective Jeremiah Grider on July 25th was lawful and justified. This decision came after he met with the Highway Patrol to review reports, view scene photos, watch officer body camera footage, and listen to the troopers’ analysis of the evidence gathered.

Warren notes that seven felonies are pending against the driver of the suspect vehicle. The prosecuting attorney’s office will not make any further comments until the cases are complete.

According to online court information, 24-year-old Alex Cole Trammell of Atlanta was charged with the following offenses:

First-degree harassment

Armed criminal action

Resisting or interfering with an arrest for a felony

Driving while revoked or suspended

Second-degree assault involving a special victim

Unlawful possession of a firearm

First-degree endangering the welfare of a child, creating substantial risk involving a first offense and no sexual contact.

Additionally, 28-year-old Brittany Dawn Harrison of Marceline has been charged with the following felonies:

First-degree harassment

Armed criminal action

Resisting or interfering with an arrest for a felony.

No bond is allowed for Trammell or Harrison, and a bond hearing is scheduled for Harrison on August 2nd.

Chillicothe Police Chief Jon Maples previously reported that Chillicothe Police officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Mohawk Road in Chillicothe on July 25th in response to a man with a firearm threatening another man and his child. The suspect vehicle had reportedly left the scene before the police arrived.

Officers found the suspect vehicle in the 2600 block of Washington Street. Maples said they discovered that the man was disqualified to possess a firearm, was on probation and parole for alleged possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest, and had a probation and parole warrant.

The police chief reported that the woman eventually exited the vehicle, and the man got into the driver’s seat. The man allegedly fled and hit an officer with the vehicle. It was reported that shots were fired by an officer.

Maples reported that officers pursued the vehicle into Grundy County, where the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office and Highway Patrol assisted in the man’s arrest.

The police chief added that the officer who fired shots was placed on administrative leave, pending investigation, which he noted was a normal protocol.

Related