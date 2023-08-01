Missouri State Highway Patrol clears Chillicothe detective in shooting incident

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

In a recent review of the investigation conducted by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, it has been determined that the use of force by Detective J. Grider of the Chillicothe Police Department was lawful and justified. The incident, which occurred on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, involved no injuries.

After a thorough examination of the case, which included reading the reports, analyzing scene photographs, and reviewing officer body camera footage, the Missouri State Highway Patrol, along with the Troopers’ analysis of all evidence, concluded that the actions taken by Detective J. Grider was within the bounds of the law.

As a result of the investigation’s findings, no charges will be filed against Detective Grider, clearing him of any wrongdoing in the incident. The authorities have stated that the use of force was necessary and in line with the protocols followed by law enforcement in such situations.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the incident is facing a different outcome. Seven felony charges are pending against the driver. The office handling the case has decided not to make any further comments until the legal proceedings are complete.

