Obituary & Services: Calvin Ross Armstrong

Calvin Ross Armstrong, 86, Corydon, IA (formerly of Mercer, MO, and Marshalltown, IA) passed away Sunday, July 30, 2023.

He was born on January 26, 1937, in Eldon, Missouri the son of Burton and Bessie (Daniels) Armstrong.

On November 4, 1968, he married Darlene Nash in Princeton, MO. She preceded him in death on January 7, 2015.

Calvin served in the United States Air Force and was a member of the Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church. He worked as a machinist for Fisher Controls and was an animal lover and member of ASPCA.

He was also preceded in death by his parents and nine brothers and sisters.

Calvin is survived by his daughter, Rebecca “Becky” Brown, Marshalltown, IA; stepsons, Gary (Judy) Bryant, Calo, IA, and David (Shin) Bryant, Crestview, FL; stepdaughters, Debra (Gerry) Jensen, Wayne, NE; grandchildren, Cody Brown, Sheena Bringa, Ted Gould, and Traci Kaufman; sister, Margaret, Texas, and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, August 5 at Roberson Funeral Home, Princeton, MO. Burial with Military Rites will follow in Princeton Cemetery, Princeton, MO. Memorials may be designated to the family in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 316, Princeton, MO 64673.

