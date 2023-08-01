Obituary & Services: Gene Grady

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Gene Grady – age 100, of Lathrop, MO, passed away Sunday night, July 30, 2023, at Oakridge of Plattsburg. He was one of the last from his generation, a true American, World War II soldier, and farmer. Gene was born on November 10, 1922, the son of Mike and Oddie (Cavender) Grady in Lathrop, MO. He attended Plattsburg High School and graduated in 1942 from Lathrop High School. Following graduation, feeling a sense of duty, he enlisted in the United States Army Air Corps. As a B17 waist gunner, he flew 28 bombing missions over Munich, Leipzig, and other lands he never thought he would see. Gene experienced many near misses and emergency landings.

After his return to the States, he was united in marriage to Doris Lee Heisler at St. Ann Catholic Church in Plattsburg. They began their married life at the military base in Las Vegas until the war ended. Returning to Lathrop, they started farming, first on the Phillipson farm south of Lathrop, until they built a home just north of Lathrop in 1967 and lived there until moving to Oakridge. He first farmed with Louie Van Buren until 1964 and remained a farmer until he was 92 years old. He served as the president of the Lathrop Board of Education and also served on the local Farm Bureau Board of Directors. Gene was a founding member of the Lathrop American Legion and served as the Grand Marshal for the Lathrop Friendship Festival and Plattsburg Fall Festival parades. He was a hard worker, dedicated to God, country, family, and community. No one had a bad word to say about Gene Grady. He will be dearly missed and never forgotten.

Gene was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Doris Lee; his daughter, JoLynn; and his siblings, Jack Grady, Alma Mae Barry, and Betty Jo Daniels. He is survived by his son, Michael Allen Grady (Linda), of Derby, KS, and their four children: Mendy (Chris Roberts) and their children, Alun and Cariad; Michael (Kathie) and their children, Hannah and Emelia; Dr. Melissa (Eric Bradshaw); and Matthew (Timili) and their children, Madilynn, Teagan, and Wesley. His son, David Gene (Pamela) of Lathrop, and their sons, Gabriel, Dr. Ryan, and his children, Declan and Caven; Shawn and his son Chesney. Several nieces, nephews, and other extended family members also survive.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the First Christian Church, in care of the funeral home. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, August 05, 2023, at First Christian Church in Lathrop. The family will receive friends beginning at 9 AM until service time at the church. Burial with full military honors will follow at Lathrop Cemetery. Friends may call from 11 AM to 5 PM, Friday at the funeral home. Arrangements are entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Lathrop (816) 740-4658.

Related