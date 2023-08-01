Charges filed against Kirksville man after Friday night stabbing incident

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A Kirksville man has been charged with two felonies in Adair County after he allegedly stabbed another man on the night of July 28th.

Online court information shows 21-year-old Christenvie Lupaba has been charged with first-degree assault or attempt involving serious physical injury or a special victim and armed criminal action. He is scheduled for court on August 2nd.

A probable cause statement says there was an argument about Lupaba’s wife, and he came outside with a gold knife that was about six inches long. He allegedly ran after the victim and a witness before stabbing the victim. The alleged victim had an approximately one-inch puncture wound on his middle back.

The probable cause statement says the witness took the victim to the Northeast Regional Medical Center. He was then airlifted to the University Hospital of Columbia with a punctured lung and internal bleeding.

