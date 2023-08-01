Ridgeway man charged with domestic violence

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A Ridgeway man faces felony first-degree domestic assault after allegedly assaulting his wife on July 29th.

Online court information shows 32-year-old John Kegan Merritt has been also charged with felony first-degree harassment. Bond was set at $15,000 cash only, and a bond hearing is scheduled in Harrison County on August 2nd.

A probable cause affidavit accuses Merritt of pushing the woman down the stairs, climbing on top of her, grabbing the collar of her shirt, and attempting to choke her. This was reportedly after Merritt said he was going to kill the woman’s dog, and the woman tried to stop Merritt from taking off with the dog.

The probable cause affidavit notes red marks were found on the woman’s neck and forehead.

Related