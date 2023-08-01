Charges re-filed against Trenton man, new charges added

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports charges have been refiled for a Trenton man with two additional charges in regard to an incident July 3rd. Fifty-four year old Jonas Lee Vance Junior was already in custody and arrested again July 31st.

He has been charged with the felonies of first degree property damage and two counts of first degree harassment. He has also been charged with the misdemeanors of peace disturbance involving a first offense and operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner.

Vance’s bond was set at $25,000 cash only. He is scheduled for the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court August 8th.

Court documents accuse Vance of damaging a 1997 white sedan, belonging to an unidentified victim, by punching the top of the vehicle’s hood twice, causing dents. He is also also accused of stalking and confronting the first victim and another unidentified victim at US Bank to cause emotional stress. He allegedly disturbed and caused alarm to the two people by unreasonably yelling and physically obstructing the free exit from the US Bank drive through.

Court documents also accuse Vance of operating a motor vehicle on East Ninth Street in a careless and imprudent manner by driving at an excessive speed into the exit at US Bank and endangering the property of another or the life and limb of any person.

