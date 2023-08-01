Obituary & Services: Paul Stephen Ashford

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Paul Stephen Ashford, age 54, a resident of Norborne, Missouri, passed away on Thursday, July 27, 2023, at North Kansas City Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri.

Paul was born the son of Robert Lee and Lois Margarette (Plaster) Ashford on February 1, 1969, in Chillicothe, Missouri. He was a graduate of Chillicothe High School. Paul worked as a maintenance supervisor for US Farathane in Riverside, Missouri, for the past few years. He was a member of Ducks Unlimited, Delta Waterfowl, and the NRA. Paul enjoyed hunting, fishing, and all things outdoors. He loved spending time with his grandchildren.

Survivors include two sons, Joshua Ashford and wife Kelsey of Richmond, Missouri, and Jacob Ashford and fiancée Grace of Bogard, Missouri; two grandchildren, Natalie Ashford, and Samuel Ashford; special friend Dana Wright of Norborne, Missouri; and the mother of his children, Kim Clevenger, and her parents, Bud and Sharon Clevenger of Bogard, Missouri. He was preceded in death by his parents; his infant children, Michael and Samantha Ashford; one sister, Becky (Ashford) Parkey; and one infant brother, John Ashford.

Graveside services will be held at Edgewood Cemetery in Chillicothe, Missouri, on Saturday, August 5, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at Lindley Funeral Home in Chillicothe, Missouri, on Saturday, August 5, 2023, one hour prior from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. Friends may call at Lindley Funeral Home in Chillicothe, Missouri, on Friday, August 4, 2023, from 12 noon until 5:00 p.m.

