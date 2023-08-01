Funeral Services: Leonard Cracraft

Leonard Cracraft, 97, of Eagleville, MO, passed away on Monday, July 31, 2023, at his home.

Funeral services will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, August 4, at the Eagleville Community Christian Church in Eagleville, MO, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Eagleville, MO. Burial with Military Rites will follow in Masonic Cemetery, Eagleville, MO. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Thursday at the church.

Memorials may be made to the Eagleville Community Christian Church, in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Eagleville, MO 64442.

