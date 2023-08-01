Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Banquet to host epic lip-sync battle

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Community members will perform at a lip-sync competition at the Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Banquet. A social reception will be held at the Ketcham Community Center of Trenton on August 11th at 5:30, and dinner will be served at 6 pm. The awards ceremony will start at 7:30.

Lip-sync performers will include Trenton R-9 School District Superintendent Daniel Gott, Trenton Police Sergeant Jeb Walker, Trenton Hy-Vee Manager Chad Boyd, Trenton High School Vocal Music Instructor Tyler Busick, and North Central Missouri College Men’s Basketball Coach Jeremy Esry. One will be selected as the overall winner.

The awards will honor the Businesses of the Year: Barnes Greenhouse and State Farm Insurance Dillon Harp Agency; the Organization of the Year: Bright Futures Trenton; and the Pillars of the Community: Laura Sue Daniels and Diane Lowrey.

Tickets cost $40 each for the Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Banquet. Table sponsorships are available for $350 and $500.

Reservations for the August 11th event can be made by contacting the chamber office at 660-359-4324 or [email protected].

