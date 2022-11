WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Livingston County Health Center in Chillicothe will hold its final adult blood draw of the year later this month.

Tests will be offered by appointment on November 30th from 7 to 10 am. Tests to be available include CBC/chem profile, hemoglobin A1C, PSA, vitamin D, and vitamin B12.

Call the Livingston County Health Center at 660-646-5506 to schedule an appointment and have paperwork filled out by office support staff.

(Photo by Hush Naidoo on Unsplash )