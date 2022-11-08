Obituary: Casey McAdams

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Casey Joshua McAdams was born at 4:15 p.m. weighing 5 pounds, 9 ounces, and 17 inches long on November 3, 2022, at Children’s Mercy Hospital and passed away gently a few hours later in his parent’s arms to be with Jesus.

A memorial celebration is to be held at noon, on November 12, 2022, at the Gallatin First Christian Church. Interment will be in Maple Grove Cemetery of Trenton. Memorial donations are suggested to go to Gallatin First Christian Church and may be left or mailed to Slater Neal Funeral Home of Trenton.

Surviving relatives include his parents Cole and Josie McAdams, a brother Cayden and a sister June all of Jamesport, maternal grandparents Troy and Dana Lockwood of Jamesport, paternal grandparents Matt and Jan McAdams of Columbia, MO a great grandmother LaNell Lockwood of Jamesport, aunts and Danny King and Emma McAdams, and a cousin Kaleb King.