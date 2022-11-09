Local election results across the Green Hills Region for Tuesday, November 8, 2022

Election Results
Grundy County Presiding Commissioner Phillip Ray carried every precinct to win re-election over the challenge of declared write-in candidate Kevin Ireland.

Ray, whose name was on the ballot, received 1,890 votes. The number of write-in votes for presiding commissioner totaled 1,162. Ireland had at least 1,055 of them. There was a separate team counting write-in ballots. Tuesday’s general election saw a voter turnout of 56.7% in Grundy County. (3,265 votes: 5,760 registered voters)

Courtney Campbell was elected as Grundy County Clerk. Kelly Puckett wins the election as the Grundy County Prosecuting Attorney. Re-elected were Associate Circuit Court Judge Stephen Hudson and Circuit Clerk and Ex-officio recorder Becky Stanturf. Adria Moore won the unexpired term as Public Administrator. Each was unopposed in the election.

Voters gave 57.7% to have a full-time prosecuting attorney. (1,751 to 1,282)

The town of Galt approved by a margin of 44 to 17, issuing $3.5 million in revenue bonds for improvements to the water and sewer system.

Republicans easily win district seats to represent multiple counties including Grundy. Sam Graves is re-elected as 6th District Congressman; Rusty Black wins 12th District State Senator, and Mazzie Boyd wins 2nd District State Representative.

Voters of Grundy County said NO to amendments 1 (investments) and 3 (marijuana), but YES to amendments 4 (Kansas City police budget) and 5 (Department of National Guard).

Grundy County voted NO on calling a Constitutional Convention.

Daviess County approved a full-time Prosecuting Attorney by a vote of 1,365 to 1,208. That’s a 53% majority. It was a voter turnout of 51.55%.

Putnam County shows nearly 68% approval for the property tax relief question involving the ambulance district – favoring, instead, a sales tax. Robert Munden wins the race for Presiding Commissioner. It was a 55.61% voter turnout.

In Sullivan County, the county clerks race was won by Rachael Hall with 1,198 votes and Jackie Morris had 562.

Voters in Sullivan County defeated a 50-cent road and bridge levy with 52.5% opposed. The raw vote was 817 in favor and 903 opposed.

Voters in Caldwell County approve a tax levy increase for the Golden Age Nursing Home District. The issue won 359 to 317 which is 53.1% support. Voter turnout: 59.33%

Linn County had a 51% voter turnout. Dick King defeats Lonnie Trentham for Presiding Commissioner: 2,872 to 1,219. Tracy Carlson defeated incumbent Shiante McMahon for Prosecuting Attorney by a vote of 2,600 to 1,422. Republican Peggy McGaugh wins the election as the 7th District State Representative. Danny Busick was unopposed for 3rd District State Representative.

Mercer County had a voter turnout of 52.66%.

Harrison County’s voter turnout was nearly 52 percent (51.93%)

There were no local races for county positions in Mercer, Harrison, Daviess, Caldwell, and Livingston counties.

