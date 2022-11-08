Princeton City Council approves bids and contracts

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Princeton City Council on November 7th accepted a bid for drainage around the lagoon from Finney’s for $4,000 or less. Deputy City Clerk Jami McLain reports it was the lowest of two bids submitted.

The council approved service contracts for the Princeton Chamber of Commerce. One was for $1,000 for the Princeton High School Band to perform at the Community Thanksgiving on November 20th and the Child’s Christmas Event on December 10th. The other service contract was for $300 for the community choir to perform at the Community Thanksgiving.

Jerry Girdner provided an update on the ballfield progress, and Lisa Colson gave an update on the ballfield grant.