Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Linn County Health Department will visit parks in the county during July and August to host water games.

The health department will visit Fairview Park in Brookfield on July 6th, Linneus City Park on July 20th, Bucklin City Park on July 27th, and Marceline Country Club Park on August 3rd. Each visit will start at 2 p.m.

Children are invited to participate in the water games. Participants are asked to bring towels and be prepared to get wet.