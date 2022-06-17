Foundation Trust for Trenton High School announces $250K gift from Marvin and Jackie Sharp

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Foundation Trust for Trenton High School announces it has received a $250,000 donation from Marvin and Jackie Sharp.

Spokesperson Steve Maxey reports the gift was presented after the Sharps’ deaths. Marvin died in December 2018, and Jackie died in March 2021.

As a high school student at Trenton, Marvin Sharp served as sophomore class president and senior class president. He was also vice president during his junior year. He participated in school activities, including football, track, the Drama Club, and the student council. He also served as president of the T Club. He graduated in 1946.

Sharp served as president of the THS Alumni Association in 1971 and of the 25-year class celebration. He was an active member of the Trenton Quarterback Club and Bulldog Booster Club.

Maxey says Sharp never forgot his roots at THS. The Foundation Trust for THS and THS Alumni Association have received gifts due to Sharp’s encouragement and guidance to others. He was a counsel when charitable gifts and estates were directed to the administration of the Association and Foundation Board.