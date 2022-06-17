Audio: Missouri’s Bicentennial Mural to be dedicated on June 23

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Missouri’s Bicentennial Mural is to be dedicated on June 23 at 2:30 p.m at the Harry S. Truman Office building in Jefferson City.

The completed mural features 15 symbols of Missouri.

Artists from the Trenton area and beyond did their part in painting one of the 15 panels in the mural that honors Missouri’s BiCentennial birthday.

During the Missouri Day weekend in October of 2019, 737 people went to The Space in downtown Trenton to register and apply their brush strokes to the four by six-foot panel that depicted a paddlefish, commonly known as a spoonbill fish.

(Photo of Mural via social media)