Town hall meeting to discuss health needs to be held in Bethany

The Harrison County Health Department has announced another town hall meeting to discuss the Community Health Needs Assessment. A meeting will be held at the Bethany First United Methodist Church on June 23rd from 7 to 8 p.m.

It was previously announced the first of five town hall meetings will be at the Eagleville City Hall on June 22nd from 7 to 8 p.m.

Other meetings are planned in Cainsville, Ridgeway, and Gilman City. The locations and times of those meetings have not yet been announced.

The health department is seeking input from communities to help identify and address the health needs of Harrison County as part of its health needs assessment.

A survey is also available on the Harrison County Health Department’s Facebook page. The survey will help identify public health gaps. It is expected to take less than 10 minutes to complete.

The health department notes it is important for residents to participate, so the office can continue to provide adequate public health services.