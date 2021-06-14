Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Lindi Moulin from Trenton, MO, has been selected as North Central Missouri College’s Outstanding Student for June. Lindi, an A+ student, recently graduated with the highest honors with an Associate in Arts degree. Lindi plans to attend the University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg, MO, to pursue her bachelor’s degree in accounting and then her master’s degree.

Lindi was a Student Ambassador, a member of Phi Theta Kappa honor society, and the Student Senate Treasurer. During her time at NCMC, her favorite class was accounting with Ronda Copple. “Accounting with professor Copple really solidified that I wanted to do accounting,” said Lindi. “Before taking her class, I was just considering it, but after her class, it is now what I am definitely pursuing.”

“I chose NCMC initially because it was close to home, and I could use my A+,” Lindi said. “I wanted to start small before I went on to a big university. My favorite thing about NCMC is the small class sizes. You really get to know your professors, and they, you; it’s a community you become a part of.”

Lindi went on to say, “People at NCMC are really nice and super friendly. I would encourage everyone to start at NCMC, use your A+, and become a part of the campus community.”

Each month, a student is nominated by a faculty or staff member to be featured as an Outstanding Student based on their dedication to educational success, attitude toward learning, and hard work in their field and activities.

