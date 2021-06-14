Two vehicle crash sends Chillicothe man to Truman Medical Center via Life-Flight Eagle Helicopter

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A two-vehicle accident approximately three miles south of Chillicothe resulted in serious injuries for one driver.

Thirty-seven-year-old Dustin Holtzclaw of Chillicothe was taken by EMS to Life Flight Eagle headquarters and flown to Truman Medical Center. It was unknown whether he was using a seat belt.

At 8 p.m. Sunday, a sports utility vehicle driven by Holtzclaw was southbound when it crossed the centerline of Highway 65 and struck the towed unit of a northbound truck that was driven by 39-year-old Jared Higley of Grantsville, Utah. Higley wasn’t hurt. Upon impact, the SUV overturned and came to rest on the passenger side on the road. Damages were listed as extensive for the towed unit, and the sport utility vehicle was demolished.

Assistance was provided by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department and Chillicothe Emergency Medical Services.

