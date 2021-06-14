Access II Fishing Tournament reels in money to support the disabled

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Access II Independent Living Center netted $480 during their Summer Fishing Tournament Sunday, June, 6 at Harrison County Lake. Eleven teams came out to raise money for Access II, a non-profit agency that provides services to people with disabilities and the elderly in Northwest Missouri.

Winners from the tournament include:

First Place Bass: Gaige Blanton/Beau Blanton – 16.63 lbs

Second Place Bass: Terry Baker/Jeremy Fuston- 11.98 lbs

Third Place Bass: Donnie Edwards/Heather Edwards – 11.21 lbs

“Big Bass” Winner: Gaige Blanton/Beau Blanton- Blanton 5.99 lbs

First Place and “Big Bass” winners received cash prizes and additional winners received donated items from community businesses and organizations. Sponsors for this event included Timberwolf Construction of Pattonsburg, MO, Shadowfax, and TLC Inc., of Albany, MO, the Kansas City Royals, Anderson Ford of St. Joseph, Wal-Mart, Hy-Vee, and Kum & Go, all of Bethany.

“We appreciate everyone who comes out to support these tournaments and the local businesses that donate to our events,” said Jessica Adkins, Access II Marketing and Development Director. “The equipment and programs we are able to help fund truly make an impact in the day-to-day lives of people with disabilities in our community. We cannot thank our sponsors and anglers enough for supporting these events.”

Access II holds two fishing tournaments a year and proceeds from the tournaments support individual programs Access II offers such free durable medical equipment, their accessible transportation program, and in the past funds have even been used toward purchasing accessible playground equipment for local schools. Access II is currently constructing a Community Wellness Center in Gallatin, MO that will allow people with physical disabilities and the general public 24-hour access to accessible fitness equipment. Access II provides services to people with disabilities in 8 counties including Harrison, Daviess, Mercer, Grundy, Livingston, Ray, Carrol, and Caldwell.

