Lillian DesMarias Youth Library announces the purchase and installation of “All-In-One Workstations Platinum 2”

The Lillian DesMarias Youth Library announces the purchase and installation of AWE Learning’s All-In-One Workstations Platinum 2. The software programs are for ages 2-12, and deliver 85+ award-winning, pre-loaded educational software titles directly on the workstation. No internet connection is required.

All content is STREAM-aligned (Science, Technology, Reading, Engineering, Art and Music, and Math). AWE Learning Stations are plug-and-play, eliminating any need to get the IT team involved. Library staff is confident that children will be learning, and not accessing inappropriate content on the internet. The variety of interactive content will keep kids engaged, and most importantly they will be learning.

Educational titles include handwriting (including cursive), e-books (fiction, classic non-fiction, and poetry), coding, sight words, cyber safety and so much more. The content is closely aligned with school curriculum and features a host of administrative controls, including timed sessions and usage tracking.

“The Early Literacy Station is an invaluable resource for our young learners 2-12,” says Jodi Moore, Youth Services Coordinator. “The kids are having fun, and many times they don’t know they are learning!”

Library staff invites learners, parents, and guardians of Livingston County to visit the Lillian DesMarias Youth Library and explore all the interactive games, and adventures that are included in the AWE Learning All-In-One Workstations.

The project is supported by the Institute of Museum and Library Services under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act as administered by the Missouri State Library. The library received grant funding as part of the technology mini-grant awarded in December 2021.

For additional information, contact Moore at 660-646-0563 or by email at [email protected] or visit the library website.

