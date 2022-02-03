NCMC Foundation Treasure Chest Scholarship awarded to Trenton student

Local News February 3, 2022 KTTN News
North Central Missouri College Website V1 (NCMC)
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
Print
0 Shares

Ashley Wilson from Trenton, MO, is the recipient of the Jack N. Young, Mildred M. Young, Noble J. Young, and Myra A. Young Student Support Services Treasure Chest Scholarship sponsored by the NCMC Foundation.

Ashley Wilson is the recipient of the TRiO Student Support Services Treasure Chest Scholarship
Ashley Wilson is the recipient of the TRiO Student Support Services Treasure Chest Scholarship

Ashley’s key was one of 78 earned during the fall semester by SSS students who attended live or completed online workshops on topics from financial literacy to study skills, submitted their 2022-2023 FAFSA, or completed a career interest inventory to earn “keys” or entries in the drawing. During finals week, the winner’s key was randomly drawn to open the Treasure Chest. Ashley, an Associate in Arts transfer student, received a $350 NCMC Foundation scholarship.  

NCMC’s Student Support Services program is 100% funded ($294,722) by the U.S. Department of Education under the category of Federal TRiO Programs.

Post Views: 60
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
Print
0 Shares

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.