NCMC Foundation Treasure Chest Scholarship awarded to Trenton student

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

Ashley Wilson from Trenton, MO, is the recipient of the Jack N. Young, Mildred M. Young, Noble J. Young, and Myra A. Young Student Support Services Treasure Chest Scholarship sponsored by the NCMC Foundation.

Ashley’s key was one of 78 earned during the fall semester by SSS students who attended live or completed online workshops on topics from financial literacy to study skills, submitted their 2022-2023 FAFSA, or completed a career interest inventory to earn “keys” or entries in the drawing. During finals week, the winner’s key was randomly drawn to open the Treasure Chest. Ashley, an Associate in Arts transfer student, received a $350 NCMC Foundation scholarship.

NCMC’s Student Support Services program is 100% funded ($294,722) by the U.S. Department of Education under the category of Federal TRiO Programs.

Related