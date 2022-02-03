Individual shot during argument on Polk Street in Chillicothe

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox reports his office is investigating a shooting in which an allegedly intoxicated man was shot.

The sheriff’s department responded to a report of a shooting in the 500 block of East Polk Street outside the Chillicothe city limits on Tuesday evening, February 1.

Cox says preliminary information suggests an argument took place between the allegedly intoxicated man and another man. The intoxicated individual charged at the other man and the other man reportedly discharged a handgun toward the ground but struck the intoxicated man in the leg. The person who was shot was treated and released.

Missouri Probation and Parole officers requested assistance from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department on February 2 while they conducted their own investigation at the scene. The individual who was shot in the leg was taken into custody for an alleged parole violation or alleged violations, as the individual is on parole for felony driving while intoxicated.

The Chillicothe Police Department has assisted the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department with the case.

Cox says his office will continue to investigate and will submit a final report to Prosecuting Attorney Adam Warren for consideration.

Authorities have not released the names of the individuals involved in the incident.

Related