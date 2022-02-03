Trenton man arrested on probation violation

Local News February 3, 2022 KTTN News
Trenton Missouri Police Department (TPD)
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Trenton man on February 2, 2022, on a technical probation violation.

Thirty-seven-year-old Cody Burchett’s alleged violation involved employment by reportedly failing to obtain employment, drugs by testing positive for methamphetamine, and reporting and directives for failing to report December 14th and failing to attend substance abuse treatment. He was taken to the Department of Corrections.

Burchett’s original charges were third-degree assault involving a special victim and first-degree stalking involving a first offense.

