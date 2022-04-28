Kirksville Police Department report auto thefts at Lovegreen Ford Chrysler

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Kirksville Police Department reports it is investigating a burglary at Lovegreen Ford Chrysler in which two vehicles were stolen.

A news release says Adair County Central Dispatch received a report around 7 a.m. on April 28th of a red 2019 Jeep Compass parked on Cloud Trail near Orrick. A sheriff’s deputy was dispatched to check on the vehicle. A few minutes later, Central Dispatch received a report of a damaged window at Lovegreen Ford Chrysler. Officers responded and found the business had been burglarized.

The Kirksville Police report that, during the burglary, a white 2022 Jeep Wrangler had been stolen. While investigating, it was also found that the red Jeep found on Cloud Trail was stolen from the car dealership. The red Jeep was recovered and returned to the dealership. Officers located the white Jeep in the 400 block of South Main Street, and it was also returned.

The police note that it appears the two vehicles were the only items stolen during the burglary.

Anyone with information on this incident or any suspicious activity is asked to contact the Kirksville Police Department at 660-785-6945. Someone can also call Central Dispatch at 660-664-5621 or the Adair County Sheriff’s Office at 660-665-4600 or email [email protected]. Anonymous reports can be made at 660-627-BUST (660-627-2978).