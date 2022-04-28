Daviess County Health Department Board of Trustees announce scholarship recipients

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Daviess County Health Department Board of Trustees has announced the recipients of health department scholarships. Recipients receiving $1,000 scholarships include Trystn Dunks, Brian Lewis, and Olivia Woody.

Dunks is enrolled in the North Central Missouri College nursing program. She plans to obtain a Ph.D. in Nursing and specialize in labor and delivery.

Lewis is a senior at Winston High School. He plans to attend Missouri Western State University this fall. He plans to study medicine and begin medical school.

Woody is a senior at Gallatin High School. She plans to attend the University of Missouri this fall. Her goal is to become a pediatrician.

The scholarships are funded by money donated to the Daviess County Health Department by a community donor. The health department board chose to use the donation to give back to the community and invest in youth who plan to seek a degree in the medical field.