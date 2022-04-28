Audio: Music and history to be on display in the Black Church at Grand River Historical Society Museum

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

There will be music and items on display at the Black Church on the premises of Grand River Historical Society Museum in Chillicothe on May 1st. The event will start at 1 p.m.

Chillicothe Area Arts Council Administrator Mary Lou VanDeventer says Linda Dodd Steward will sing during the event, and a black choir will join her.

VanDeventer mentions that Museum Curator Pam Clingerman recently showed her one of the items to be on display.

VanDeventer notes the other cane is at another museum. The Grand River Historical Society Museum does not own the cane to be displayed on May 1st.

Another item to be displayed is an acoustic instrument that VanDeventer describes as more like a percussion instrument.

She says the Black Church has been restored to its original condition, and much of the money needed to restore the building was donated by community members.