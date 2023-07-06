Keytesville woman pleads not guilty to second degree murder charge

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Sherri Laws, a 52-year-old woman from Keytesville, entered a plea of not guilty on July 6th to a second-degree murder charge related to an alleged shooting that occurred in Keytesville in January. Laws waived formal arraignment, as stated in online court information. A setting or disposition for the case has been scheduled for September 7th in Chariton County.

In addition to the second-degree murder charge, Laws also faces multiple felony charges, including armed criminal action, delivery of a controlled substance, and two counts of tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution.

Another individual involved in the alleged shooting is 50-year-old James Michael James Senior of Keytesville. James Senior has been charged with second-degree murder, unlawful possession of a firearm, delivery of a controlled substance, and conspiracy to commit a felony exceeding 10 years. A setting or disposition for his case is scheduled for July 11th.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol previously stated that the charges stemmed from an incident where 38-year-old Jacob Abney of Grandview sustained gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene. Another individual, whose name was not provided, also sustained gunshot wounds, was initially taken to Moberly Regional Medical Center, and was later transported via air to the University Hospital of Columbia.

The investigation into the incident began after deputies from Chariton County were dispatched to a Keytesville residence in response to reports of an altercation.

