Chillicothe Lions Club to sponsor “Cruise Night at the Courthouse and Car Show” July 14th and 15th

The highly anticipated Chillicothe Lions Club “Cruise Night at the Courthouse and Car Show” is just around the corner, set to take place next week. The event will showcase an array of activities on Chillicothe’s Square, starting at 7 p.m. and concluding at 10 p.m. on July 14th.

Automobile enthusiasts will have the opportunity to witness a cruise, commencing from the south side of the square at 7:30 p.m.

The 35th annual car show registration will be held at Simpson Park on July 15th, from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Attendees will have ample time to explore the impressive collection of vehicles on display. The award presentation will follow at 3 p.m., where a generous sum of $600 in cash prizes will be distributed among pre-entrants.

The car show will feature a wide range of categories, including street rod, hot rod, custom, classic, car, truck, convertible, wagon, special interest vehicle, and motorcycle. Judges will oversee the non-participant judging process, with awards being presented for cool picks, 10 top picks, dealer picks, and specialty plaques.

Attractions such as pinstriping, games, a swap meet, and food concessions will be available throughout the car show. Participants will also have the chance to participate in a 50/50 drawing, with door prizes being distributed.

To participate in the car show, a nominal entry fee of $25 is required. Entrants must be at least 18 years old or have a legal guardian sign their entry form.

For further details regarding the Chillicothe Lions Club “Cruise Night and Car Show” on July 14th and 15th, interested individuals may contact Clint Berry at 660-707-5737, Terry or Kim Bloss at 660-214-0871, or Arch Haslar at 660-646-8159.

