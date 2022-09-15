KC man facing charges of arson, burglary and child porn bound over to Division One of Caldwell County Circuit Court

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A Kansas City man facing felony charges stemming from alleged arson fires and alleged possession of child pornography on May 10th had two cases bound over to Division One of Caldwell County Circuit Court on September 15th.

Twenty-eight-year-old Harold Edwards Junior waived a preliminary hearing, and he is scheduled for a formal arraignment on October 11th.

In one case, Edwards has been charged with three counts each of second-degree arson, second-degree burglary, and first degree property damage. Authorities reported an elderly woman was found dead inside one of the three houses along Route D. The other two houses were said to be vacant.

In the other case, Edwards was charged with seven counts of possession of child pornography.