Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper in Macon receives promotion to corporal

Trooper Chad D. Primm is being promoted to the rank of corporal effective October 1, 2022. He will be designated assistant zone commander of Zone 3, Linn, and Chariton counties.

Primm was appointed to the Patrol on January 8, 2006. After graduating from the Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy in Jefferson City, he was assigned to Troop H, Zone 7, Clinton, and Caldwell counties. In October 2009, he transferred to Troop B, Zone 11, Randolph, and Monroe counties. In October 2011 he transferred to Zone 1, Macon, and Shelby counties.

Corporal Primm is a native of Macon, Missouri, and graduated from Macon R-1 High School. Before being appointed to the Patrol, he attended Moberly Area Community College in Moberly, Missouri, where he received an Associate of Arts in criminal justice. After graduating from college Corporal Primm was employed with the Macon, Missouri Police Department where he served as a city police officer and achieved the rank of sergeant.

Corporal Primm is married to Deanna (Shatzer), and they have three children, Jacob, Connor, and Alex.