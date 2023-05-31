Kansas City man pleads guilty to firearms and drug charges after ATV crash in Independence

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A Kansas City, Mo., man who was injured when his ATV flipped over while making a turn on an Independence, Mo., street pleaded guilty in federal court to illegally possessing firearms and methamphetamine.

Melvin L. Carter, 48, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Greg Kays to one count of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, one count of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime, and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Independence police officers were called to an address on S. Overton Avenue on Oct. 14, 2022, after Carter was ejected from his ATV as it flipped over while making a turn. Prior to the officers’ arrival, the Independence Fire Department responded to an earlier 911 call and informed officers that Carter had been armed when they arrived at the scene of the accident. They retrieved his firearm, a Keltec 9mm pistol, which they turned over to the police officers. Officers found the ATV flipped on its side when they arrived at the scene. Carter was bleeding from his head and being treated by paramedics.

Police officers checked Carter’s jacket and found a plastic baggie that contained approximately 105 grams of methamphetamine.

Under federal law, it is illegal for anyone who has been convicted of a felony to be in possession of any firearm or ammunition. Carter has prior felony convictions for robbery, possession of a controlled substance, sale of a controlled substance, trafficking, and resisting arrest.

After Carter was federally indicted, Independence police officers located him and placed him under arrest. Carter was in possession of a loaded Glock .40-caliber handgun with an extended magazine and approximately 215 grams of methamphetamine.

Under federal statutes, Carter is subject to a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in federal prison without parole, up to a sentence of life in federal prison without parole. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the United States Probation Office.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffrey Q. McCarther. It was investigated by the Independence, Mo., Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Related