New York motorcycle club member pleads guilty to illegal firearm in Missouri

A Woodside, New York, man who was part of a group of motorcycle riders passing through Missouri pleaded guilty in federal court today to illegally possessing a firearm.

Edward DeJesus, 56, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Roseann Ketchmark to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

On June 3, 2022, the Independence, Mo., Police Department was advised that members of the Outcast Motorcycle Club from New York were heading westbound on Interstate 70 toward the Kansas City, Mo., area. A detective with the Independence Police Department observed a group of motorcycles traveling faster than the posted speed limit on westbound Interstate 70. The detective then activated the lights and siren on his unmarked police vehicle and attempted to stop the pack of motorcycles in the area of westbound Interstate 70 and 291 Highway for speeding and traveling in the passing lane. The motorcycles were weaving in and out of lanes of traffic and failing to yield.

An Independence police officer at Interstate 70 and Noland Road saw DeJesus, who was driving a black Harley Davidson Road Glide in excess of 100 miles per hour. The officer activated his lights and siren and went in pursuit of the motorcycle. The motorcycle was weaving in and out of traffic and riding down the center line between vehicles. The motorcycle exited eastbound 40 Highway and pulled into the Wal-Mart and then into the gas station lot at the Wal-Mart. The officer pulled beside the motorcycle and arrested DeJesus.

The officer searched DeJesus and found a dollar bill in his wallet that contained 1.5 grams of cocaine. Officers also found a loaded Glock handgun and two additional magazines in the saddlebags on the motorcycle.

Under federal law, it is illegal for anyone who has been convicted of a felony to be in possession of any firearm or ammunition. DeJesus has a prior felony conviction for possessing a controlled substance.

Under federal statutes, DeJesus is subject to a sentence of up to 10 years in federal prison without parole. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the United States Probation Office.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert M. Smith. It was investigated by the Independence, Mo., Police Department.

