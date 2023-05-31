Obituary & Services: Charles Wilbur Wilson

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Charles Wilbur Wilson, Jr., age 92, a resident of Hale, Missouri, passed away on Monday, May 29, 2023, at Hedrick Medical Center, Chillicothe, Missouri.

He was born the son of Charles Wilbur, Sr. and Mabel Eliza (Kimber) Wilson on February 1, 1931, in Livingston County, Missouri. He was a 1949 graduate of Hale High School. He was united in marriage to Veda E. Silvey on January 24, 1951, in Hale, Missouri. She survives of the home.

He was a lifelong farmer and a rural mail carrier for 10 years. In his younger years, he enjoyed deer hunting. Farming and family were his life.

He is survived by his wife, Veda of the home; three sons, Kenneth Wilson of Hale, Missouri, Everett Wilson and wife, Darleen of Chillicothe, Missouri, and Gerald Wilson and wife, Debbie of Avalon, Missouri; one daughter, Kathryn Wakeland and husband, Charles of Tina, Missouri; twelve grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Robert Wayne Wilson.

Funeral services will be held at Lindley Funeral Home, Hale, Missouri on Friday, June 2, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. A visitation will be held at Lindley Funeral Home, Hale, Missouri on Thursday, June 1, 2023, from 6 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Friends may call at Lindley Funeral Home, Hale, Missouri on Thursday, June 1, 2023, from 12:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

Burial will be held at Edgewood Cemetery, Chillicothe, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to Edgewood Cemetery, Chillicothe, Missouri, and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601

Related