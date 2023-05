Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Color Fest 5K Walk/Run will be held in Brookfield next month. The event will start at the Twin Parks on June 24th at 8 o’clock.

Participants will receive a T-shirt and sunglasses.

The cost is $10 for individuals three to 17 years old and $20 for those at least 18.

The Linn County Health Department, the YMCA, and Bailey Brothers Collision Repair sponsor the Color Fest on June 24th. Call the YMCA to register at 660-258-2388.

Related