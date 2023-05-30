Pleasant View R-6 student competes in National Spelling Bee

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Pleasant View R-6 student Julianna Mullins of Trenton competed in the National Spelling Bee in National Harbor, Michigan May 30th.

The school reports Mullins made it through Route 1 of spelling. She missed a vocabulary question in Round 2.

National Spelling Bee’s website indicates finals are scheduled for June 1st.

Mullins won the Grundy County Spelling Bee in January and Northwest Missouri Regional Spelling Bee in March to qualify for the National Spelling Bee.

She recently graduated from the eighth grade at Pleasant View R-6.

