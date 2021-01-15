Judge hands down prison sentences in Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court

Reddit Share Pin Share 3 Shares

The judge faced a busy docket on Thursday, January 15, 2021, in Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court.

Probation was revoked for Trenton resident Emily Marie Hendee when she admitted to violations. The court ordered her to serve previously-imposed sentences with the Department of Corrections, including five years for passing a bad check and four years for non-support. The terms run concurrently.

Probation was revoked for James Irving Lewellen of Trenton, and previously imposed prison sentences were ordered. The sentences are five years for possession of a controlled substance/synthetic cannabinoid and four years for resisting or interfering with an arrest.

William Edward Grimes, the Fourth of Trenton, admitted a violation of probation. His probation was revoked, and he was sentenced on each of two counts to four years with the Department of Corrections. The counts involved felony stealing and interfering or resisting arrest for a felony. The terms run concurrently.

A sentencing hearing was held for William Anthony Stoneburner of Spickard on felony charges of driving while intoxicated and operating a vehicle without a license. Stoneburner was sentenced to four years with the Department of Corrections, concurrent with a Harrison County case. The execution of the sentence was stayed, and he was placed on five years probation. A special condition is that he have 120-day alcohol monitoring at the discretion of Probation and Parole.

Kirksville resident Brandon Brewer pleaded guilty to two counts and received concurrent prison terms that were stayed in favor of probation. Brewer was sentenced to four years each for possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Two misdemeanor counts were dismissed.

Four other defendants pleaded guilty, and each was placed on probation when the imposition of sentence was suspended by the court.

Warren James Roberts of Galt received five years probation for felony assault in the second degree. He’s to donate $300 to the law enforcement restitution fund. Another count was dismissed.

Kimberly Sue McCracken of Trenton received five years probation on a felony charge of possessing a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. She’s to donate $300 to the law enforcement fund and successfully complete a third circuit court treatment program.

Trenton resident William Kyle Swartz was placed on five years probation for a charge of endangering the welfare of a child. Credit was given for serving six days on a sentence in connection with the case.

Galt resident Ashley Rose Tharp also was placed on five years probation on a charge of felony stealing. The court ordered her to make restitution payments monthly toward the total owed of $6,254. She’s also to submit to random urine analysis.

Several other defendants admitted to probation violations but remain on probation or have dates set for disposition of their cases, including Connie Lyn McCollum of Laclede, who was placed in a post-conviction drug treatment court program.

David Clay Austin Travis of Spickard was ordered to successfully complete the Healing House Treatment and Institutional Program in Kansas City.

Harrisonville resident Kevin Michael Miller is to return to circuit court on February 11.

Separate cases involving Sara Kay Sparks of Spickard and Jeremiah Lynn Burnett of Trenton were continued to April 15th.

The cases against Jonathan LeRoy Davis of Trenton were set for June 10th.

