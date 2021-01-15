Special Olympics Missouri, Polar Plunge to be held at Simpson Park in Chillicothe

Reddit Share Pin Share 4 Shares

A Special Olympics Missouri Polar Plunge will be held at Simpson Park in Chillicothe to benefit training and competition of Special Olympics Missouri North Area athletes. The Chillicothe Correctional Center will host the event on February 13th.

Registration will begin that morning at 11 o’clock, and the plunge for anyone at least 10 years old will be that afternoon at 1 o’clock. A Pee Wee Plunge will be held for anyone nine years old and younger before the main event. Costumes are encouraged.

Each person must raise at least $75 to participate in the Polar Plunge. Participants can earn incentives by reaching fundraising goals. Pee Wee participants must raise at least $25.

Awards will be presented to the top fundraisers, fundraising group, and fundraising school. Golden Plunger Awards will be given for the top group and individuals with the most creative costumes. All participants will receive an official Polar Plunge commemorative shirt. There will also be lunch and music.

No wet suits or diving will be allowed, and shoes are required.

This year’s fundraising goal is $15,000. Participants raised more than $12,000 for Special Olympics Missouri North Area athletes last year.

Register for Chillicothe’s Polar Plunge online at the Special Olympics Missouri website. Participants can also register on February 13th at Simpson Park.

Contact Melody Prawitz with Special Olympics for more information at 816-233-6232 or [email protected]

Smithfield Hog Production and Max Curnow sponsor the Polar Plunge.

