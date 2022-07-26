Jesse Darrell Rongey now wanted on murder charges in Adair County in case of discovered remains near Youngstown Trail

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Adair County Sheriff’s Office reports the person of interest in an investigation of remains recovered in the area of Youngstown Trail on July 10th has been upgraded to a wanted person.

Thirty-eight-year-old Jesse Darrell Rongey of Kirksville has been charged with the felonies of first-degree murder, armed criminal action, unlawful possession of a firearm, tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution, unlawful use of a weapon involving exhibiting, and abandonment of a corpse. The charges were filed on July 22nd.

The sheriff’s office has described Rongey as being white, being five foot seven inches tall, and weighing 145 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair. He also has tattoos on his back, rib cage, left arm, and legs. The sheriff’s office reported last week that he may have changed his appearance by shaving his head and beard.

The sheriff’s office previously reported that if Rongey is found, he should be considered to be armed and dangerous, and he should not be approached.

Through DNA testing, the remains recovered in the area of Youngstown Trail were confirmed to be Stephen Munn.

Anyone with information on Rongey is asked to call the Adair County Sheriff’s Office or local law enforcement.