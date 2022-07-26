Two arrested in Livingston County and authorities discover a body inside a home on Highway 190

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office has released information on an alleged incident involving a fugitive on July 19th and a man found dead inside a residence on July 25th.

Sheriff Steve Cox reports deputies went to a residence in the 11000 block of Old Highway 190 the night of July 19th to serve an eviction notice and look for a felony fugitive. This led to the arrest of two individuals.

Cox says 33-year-old Jordan Christopher Riggins of Ludlow was arrested on a warrant for alleged failure to obey a judge’s order on an original felony charge of hindering prosecution. Riggins allegedly had not contacted Supervision Services upon release from jail on bond for the charge. Online court information shows bond is $15,000 cash only. A bond hearing is scheduled for July 27th.

Riggins was also arrested for a new allegation of felony resisting arrest. He also had an outstanding parole warrant from the State of Missouri on original possession of a controlled substance.

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office is to take him to the Department of Corrections at the first opportunity.

Forty-two-year-old Alisha Linette Cheeney of Chillicothe was also arrested for alleged hindering prosecution. Online court information shows she is scheduled for an initial appearance in court on August 17th. Investigation shows a deputy saw the wanted man inside the home before knocking, and the woman who answered the door reportedly lied to the deputy about the fugitive being in the home.

The two deputies requested the Chillicothe Police Department assist and the deputies then entered the residence and found the man trying to hide behind furniture.

Cox reports his office responded with the Department of Emergency Services to a residence on Highway 190 on the evening of July 25th and found an adult male dead inside the home.

An initial inspection of the scene by the sheriff’s office raised questions about the potential cause of death. He requested assistance from the Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control with dissecting the scene and the investigation.

The deceased man may have been in the home since July 22nd.

The body was released to the coroner’s office, and an autopsy was scheduled. The investigation continues.