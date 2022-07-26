Trenton Fire Department responds to pickup fire in THS parking lot

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Trenton Fire Department responded to a pickup truck on fire in the Trenton High School parking lot on Tuesday morning, July 26th.

Firefighter Dustin Whorton reports that, upon arrival, a small number of flames were observed coming from under the hood near the driver’s side headlight. Firefighters used a one and three-quarter-inch hand line and extinguished the fire. The cause of the fire is unknown.

There was moderate damage to the engine compartment of the truck owned by Tamara Meeker. No injuries were reported.

The Trenton Fire Department was on the scene for approximately 15 minutes.

Grundy County Ambulance and the Trenton Fire Department assisted at the scene of the fire.