Jayme DeVoy joins hospitalist staff at Wright Memorial Hospital

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Wright Memorial Hospital is pleased to welcome advanced practice provider Jayme DeVoy to the hospitalist team. Hospitalists are physicians and advanced practice providers who specialize in hospital-based care. They coordinate all aspects of care for patients who are in the hospital. The

hospitalist, along with the patient’s primary care provider and other specialists involved with treatment, works as a team to ensure the patient receives the right care promptly.

Before joining Wright Memorial’s hospitalist team, DeVoy worked at Hedrick Medical Center as a medical/surgical and ICU registered nurse, and most recently as a house supervisor. She earned her family nurse practitioner degree from Purdue University Global.

“I have seen the hospitalist program grow over the last seven years at Hedrick Medical Center and Wright Memorial Hospital and feel blessed to join the team as an advanced practice provider,” said DeVoy. “I enjoy coordinating a plan of care for patients and serving as a strong patient advocate.”

DeVoy and her husband Blake have been married for 12 years and have two children, Lola (10), and Roman (8). They have a puppy, Max, and live in their hometown of Brookfield, Mo. They enjoy raising their children where they both grew up and take pride in serving the community.