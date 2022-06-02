Audio: Area communities offering free summer meals for kids

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Schools in Chillicothe, Gallatin, Braymer, Milan, and Unionville are among hundreds across the state offering children an opportunity for free breakfasts and lunches for much of June.

The free meals are part of the summer meals program of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has an online interactive map to help find a summer food program site near you. Click here to use the online tool to find a facility in your area offering free meals for kids.

For families without access to the internet, summer meal sites in the area can also be found by texting the phrase “Summer Meals” to the text number 914-342-7744. There is also a toll-free number to call: 888-435-1464. Individuals who are deaf, hard-of-hearing, or have a speech disability can dial 711 or 1-800-735-2966.