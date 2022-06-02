Annual Unionville Lions Country Music Festival set to kick off on June 8th

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The 14th Annual Unionville Lions Country Music Festival will be held at the Unionville City Park next week. Activities will be from June 8th through June 11th.

A dance will be held that Wednesday night from 7 to 10 o’clock. Admission is $5.

That Thursday’s schedule includes a potluck at the Lions Building at 5 o’clock in the evening and gospel music in the 4-H Building at 6 o’clock.

June 10th and 11th will start with breakfast at 7 o’clock in the morning. There will also be open stage jamming at the 4-H Building from 10 o’clock to noon, lunch from 11 to 1 o’clock, and dinner from 4 to 7 o’clock. Shows will be held from 1 to 5 o’clock and 6 to 10 o’clock.

That Saturday will also include a tractor and old engine show at 8 o’clock in the morning and a farmers market on the Unionville Square from 7 to 11 o’clock.

Admission is free June 9th through 11th, but donations will be accepted.

Refreshments will be available each day. Air conditioning, camping, showers, and restrooms will be available.

Attendees are asked to bring lawn chairs to the Unionville Lions Country Music Festival.

More information can be obtained by calling 660-947-2325 or 660-626-6357.